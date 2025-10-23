Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes has proven before that he knows how to handle Drew McIntyre in the ring. At Wrestlepalooza 2025, the American Nightmare successfully defended his championship against the Scottish Warrior in a 17‑minute battle.

That victory showed Rhodes has the tactics and composure to overcome McIntyre when the stakes are high. With this history in mind, it’s difficult to see WWE scripting a different outcome at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Prodigal Son already has McIntyre’s number, and that makes another successful defense feel inevitable.