WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is near, but three major hints suggest Drew McIntyre won’t dethrone Cody Rhodes.
Cody Rhodes Already Holds The Advantage Over McIntyre
Cody Rhodes has proven before that he knows how to handle Drew McIntyre in the ring. At Wrestlepalooza 2025, the American Nightmare successfully defended his championship against the Scottish Warrior in a 17‑minute battle.
That victory showed Rhodes has the tactics and composure to overcome McIntyre when the stakes are high. With this history in mind, it’s difficult to see WWE scripting a different outcome at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Prodigal Son already has McIntyre’s number, and that makes another successful defense feel inevitable.
WWE Unlikely To Book Two World Title Changes In One Night
Jacob Fatu’s Return Points Toward A Different Feud
Reports indicate Jacob Fatu is expected back on SmackDown before Survivor Series weekend. His unfinished business with Drew McIntyre makes it likely that WWE will reignite their rivalry once he returns. Rather than crowning McIntyre as champion, the creative team could use Saturday Night’s Main Event to set up the next chapter of their feud.
McIntyre being revealed as Fatu’s mystery attacker would seamlessly lead into a showdown at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. This direction makes far more sense than giving McIntyre a short‑lived title reign.