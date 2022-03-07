Why didn't Ronaldo feature for Man United in the derby? Rangnick clarifies

Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel with Manchester United to play the EPL 2021-22 derby on Sunday. Ralf Rangnick has clarified as to why that was precisely the case?

Manchester United succumbed to an embarrassing 1-4 loss to defending champion and table topper Manchester City in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, the visitors were without club talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, which surprised everyone. However, the club's interim head coach Ralf Rangnick has opened up on the same.

While there were reports of Ronaldo being injured, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane questioned the integrity of the injury. "We talk about Ronaldo being a machine and very rarely getting injured… it doesn't add up to me," he wondered. On the other hand, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro fuelled the speculation by liking an Instagram post that alleged that the Portuguese international was dropped and not injured. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RANGNICK DEFENDS MAN UNITED'S EFFORTS DESPITE HEAVY DERBY LOSS

Clarifying the same, Rangnick said after the match, "I have to believe my medical department. My doctor came to see me on Friday morning before training and told me Cristiano Ronaldo cannot train because of some problems with his hip flexor, and the same was true on Saturday, and that's why he couldn't be part of the squad."

Rangnick was also questioned on the unavailability of Edinson Cavani, while Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were made to play in a false-nine position due to Ronaldo's absence. The German was frustrated after the Uruguayan had informed him that he did not feel like playing. As a result, United was lacklustre in the second half, failing to launch a single attack. ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino eyeing EPL return, but is it for Man United or Tottenham?

"What does it help if I tell you it's frustrating? It's just a fact if players tell the doctor and the medical department that they are injured and cannot play. I have to accept it as a manager. I cannot force a player to play if he thinks he's not available because he has an injury," Rangnick described.