Mauricio Pochettino eyeing EPL return, but is it for Man United or Tottenham?

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to an EPL return. While reports say Manchester United is eyeing him, he could prefer joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the most renowned football coaches in the world, who is having an average stint with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He became prominent after leading English Premier League (EPL) giants Tottenham Hotspur to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final three seasons back. However, he has now been linked to a return back to England.

The report adds that Pochettino remains on good terms with chairman Daniel Levy. At the same time, the latter had tried bringing the former back before Nuno Espirito Santo's unconvincing pre-mature reign. While Antonio Conte is guiding Tottenham, the Italian's outburst recently, questioning his future with the club as it continues to underperform, has left his position doubtful.

Pochettino had previously admitted in 2020 that he could return to Tottenham to win at least a title. "Before I die, I want to manage Tottenham and try to win one title! It will be an opportunity to pay back fans for all the love they showed us. From the day that I left the club, my dream is to one day be back and finish the work we didn't finish," he had told BT Sport. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 28 preview - All eyes on Manchester Derby as Top-4 race heats up