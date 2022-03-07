Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Rangnick defends Man United's efforts despite heavy derby loss

    First Published Mar 7, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    Manchester United suffered a 1-4 loss to Manchester City in 2021-22 EPL. However, Ralf Rangnick has defended the efforts of the United players.

    Yet another dismal outing from record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United. Taking on city rival Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the derby on Sunday, the visitors suffered a brutal 1-4 defeat. As the top-four chances of the Red Devils' take a hit, head coach Ralf Rangnick has defended his boys' efforts.

    After the loss, Rangnick stated that he was already aware of the monumental task United faced during its trip to Etihad even before he arrived at the club last December. Meanwhile, with this defeat, it seems like the German will be stepping down from the managerial role at the season-end. He will be heading into the club's consultancy role, as agreed upon before joining, from July 1.

    ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino eyeing EPL return, but is it for Man United or Tottenham?

    "After 28 games, you are as far apart from each team as the table shows it. We knew it was a difficult game to come up for us. I think we did well in the first half tactically. We had our moments, we could have scored one or two more goals in the first half, but we didn't," Rangnick was quoted as saying during the post-match presser on Sunday.

    On being asked how far United is currently competing against City, Rangnick explained, "Twenty-two points. And the second-half showed that if they are in their momentum and if they are 3-1 up, it is almost impossible to keep them away from your own goal, at least for our team."

    ALSO READ: My people would rather die than give up, says Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko

    Rangnick clarified that he would be the United manager for the remaining ten EPL matches and a few of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) matches, depending on if the club progresses to the next round. However, he refrained from speaking on how many players would the club need for the next season. He is focused on preparing the side for the upcoming games against Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

    "It's important for us to look ahead, develop the team, which we have done in the last weeks and months. We do not always play against Manchester City, we showed against West Ham and Leeds we are capable of winning those games, and this is my main job in the next two-and-a-half months," concluded Rangnick.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    MC Mary Kom to skip World Championships, Asian Games; focus on Commonwealth Games-ayh

    Mary Kom to skip World Championships, Asian Games; focus on Commonwealth Games

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 108 runs, netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    Recent Stories

    Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors-dnm

    Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors

    Sensex Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices-dnm

    Sensex, Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices

    Womens Day 2022 Know the history, importance and significance of the day drb

    Women's Day 2022: Know the history, importance and significance of the day

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi to hold telephonic conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi to hold telephonic conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky

    Recent Videos

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon
    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon