EPL 2021-22: Rangnick defends Man United's efforts despite heavy derby loss

Manchester United suffered a 1-4 loss to Manchester City in 2021-22 EPL. However, Ralf Rangnick has defended the efforts of the United players.

Yet another dismal outing from record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United. Taking on city rival Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the derby on Sunday, the visitors suffered a brutal 1-4 defeat. As the top-four chances of the Red Devils' take a hit, head coach Ralf Rangnick has defended his boys' efforts.

After the loss, Rangnick stated that he was already aware of the monumental task United faced during its trip to Etihad even before he arrived at the club last December. Meanwhile, with this defeat, it seems like the German will be stepping down from the managerial role at the season-end. He will be heading into the club's consultancy role, as agreed upon before joining, from July 1. ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino eyeing EPL return, but is it for Man United or Tottenham?

"After 28 games, you are as far apart from each team as the table shows it. We knew it was a difficult game to come up for us. I think we did well in the first half tactically. We had our moments, we could have scored one or two more goals in the first half, but we didn't," Rangnick was quoted as saying during the post-match presser on Sunday.

On being asked how far United is currently competing against City, Rangnick explained, "Twenty-two points. And the second-half showed that if they are in their momentum and if they are 3-1 up, it is almost impossible to keep them away from your own goal, at least for our team." ALSO READ: My people would rather die than give up, says Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko

Rangnick clarified that he would be the United manager for the remaining ten EPL matches and a few of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) matches, depending on if the club progresses to the next round. However, he refrained from speaking on how many players would the club need for the next season. He is focused on preparing the side for the upcoming games against Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.