EPL 2021-22: What is Man United's highest possible achievement? Rangnick reckons

Manchester United is struggling for a top-four finish in EPL 2021-22. It is currently placed fifth, having played a game extra. Ralf Rangnick has explained what could be the side's best-possible finish.

Records 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United is enduring its most brutal season to date in the post-Alex Ferguson era. It is struggling for a top-four finish in the ongoing season, while it is currently ranked fifth, having played a game more. In the meantime, interim club head coach Ralf Rangnick has explained what could be the Red Devils' best possible finish this season.

Rangnick feels that United should barely book a UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth by finishing fourth. He thinks it should be the best possible finish for the club this season. While United continues to be in the UCL this season, as it prepares to take on Spanish champion Atletico Madrid in the pre-quarters, the German has asserted that it would be an unrealistic task to progress. ALSO READ: Is Ronaldo running out of lives at Manchester United? Football pundits argue

"Right now, this is exactly what Manchester United needs and wants – to finish fourth in the league. It is the highest possible achievement we can get. The Champions League, to proceed, is not an easy one. In the league, it's number four. That's what we have to achieve and what we're aiming at," Rangnick was quoted as saying by Goal.

"I know what it takes for next season, but it's not the time now to discuss this with everyone. My full focus is tomorrow, getting the best out of this season and then it's time to speak about the next steps for the next couple of years," Rangnick concluded, as United has surprised everyone with a poor run of results following a second-spot finish in the EPL and the UEFA Europa League (UEL) last season. ALSO READ: Manchester United players want Pochettino as next manager? Fans don't agree