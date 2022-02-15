  • Facebook
    Is Ronaldo setting a bad example at Manchester United? Expert slams 'sulking' attitude

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
    Manchester United is struggling for a top-four finish in 2021-22 EPL. Moreover, Ronaldo is yet to score a goal this year. Meanwhile, Paul Ince feels that the Portuguese is setting a bad example.

    It has been a turbulent ride for the record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United. It is struggling for a finish in the top four in the tournament this season. In the meantime, club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been labouring of late, having not scored a goal this year.

    During the latest game against 10th-placed Burnley away from home, as United settled for a 1-1 draw last week, Ronaldo did not stay on the pitch to acknowledge the fans and sprinted towards the tunnel. Also, the Portuguese had blasted a few of his teammates for not taking his advice.

    However, former United legend Paul Ince now feels that Ronaldo should improve his conduct before criticising others. He thinks that the Portuguese set a bad example by “throwing his toys out of the pram”. He even wondered why someone would listen to a lad like him who behaves such irresponsibly?

    “As we’ve seen on numerous occasions - running down the tunnel, not clapping fans, sulking - it’s not a good example to set. I get the frustration, but you’ve got to take that out behind closed doors, not in full view of the fans and cameras,” Ince was quoted as saying to The Sun.

    Ince also labelled Ronaldo as a selfish player, as he is not happy upon not scoring, regardless the team wins or loses. He noted that the Portuguese was off to a flying start upon arriving at United last year. But, he began to drop deep upon not getting a good service, thus leading to his frustration.

    “We saw it at Juventus when, after he left, Giorgio Chiellini said they can be a family again. It should be about Manchester United and the team, but it’s become all about Ronaldo, and now we are seeing the full frustration,” Ince recalled. He also wondered if Ronaldo would stay with Rangnick continuing. Although he feels that he might continue with Mauricio Pochettino, he will need to score and not sit on the bench by taking half a million pounds a week.

