The young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed his absolute carnage in India’s U19 World Cup 2026 Final against England at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, February 6.

Vaibhav played a blistering knock of 175 off 80 balls as Team India posted a mammoth total of 411/9 in 50 overs and set a challenging 412-run target for England to chase. His knock consists of 15 sixes and as many boundaries, and he batted at an impressive strike rate of 218.75. The young batter scored a staggering 42.5% of India’s total, single-handedly anchoring the innings and putting England under pressure.

On that note, let’s take a look at the records shattered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi during his mayhem in Harare.