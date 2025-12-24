5 Top WWE Superstars Set For Dramatic Returns At Start Of 2026
WWE is preparing for a major start to 2026, with several top names expected to return to television. Here are five stars who could make their comebacks early in the year.
Chad Gable
Chad Gable has been sidelined since June due to a shoulder injury, halting plans for his El Grande Americano character on Monday Night RAW. Reports indicate he has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center, suggesting his return is imminent. With Royal Rumble season approaching, Gable could rejoin the red brand as early as January.
LA Knight
LA Knight, one of WWE’s most popular babyfaces, was written off television after a storyline attack by Bronson Reed and Logan Paul. His absence is not expected to last long. The Megastar is likely to return at the start of 2026, with Royal Rumble providing the perfect stage for him to resume his momentum on RAW.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton has been away from WWE programming due to a lack of creative direction. As 2026 begins, SmackDown is in need of star power, and Orton’s return could spark renewed interest. The Viper’s comeback in the next few weeks would allow him to step into a high‑profile feud, restoring excitement to the blue brand.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has not appeared since Survivor Series, but WWE is reportedly preparing for his return. With RAW’s anniversary show set to stream on Netflix, Reigns could make a dramatic comeback on the first episode of 2026. His presence would immediately elevate storylines and build anticipation heading into the Royal Rumble, where his involvement is crucial.
Jacob Fatu
Jacob Fatu has been absent since a backstage attack storyline in October, though the real reason was dental treatment. Reports suggest he is ready to return, potentially resuming his mystery attacker angle on SmackDown. With Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre’s feud nearing its conclusion, Fatu’s comeback could fill the main event gap and strengthen the brand.
These five stars are all positioned to make impactful returns as WWE enters 2026. Their comebacks would not only boost ratings but also set the stage for fresh rivalries and storylines leading into the Royal Rumble.
