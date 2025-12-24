Image Credit : Getty

Jacob Fatu has been absent since a backstage attack storyline in October, though the real reason was dental treatment. Reports suggest he is ready to return, potentially resuming his mystery attacker angle on SmackDown. With Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre’s feud nearing its conclusion, Fatu’s comeback could fill the main event gap and strengthen the brand.

These five stars are all positioned to make impactful returns as WWE enters 2026. Their comebacks would not only boost ratings but also set the stage for fresh rivalries and storylines leading into the Royal Rumble.