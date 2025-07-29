Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns transformed completely during his heel persona. As The Tribal Chief, he ruled WWE with arrogance, fury, and ruthless control.

His historic Universal Title reign (1,316 days) was just about winning matches and power. And through his Bloodline story, Reigns helped build up others too, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and even Cody Rhodes found new heights because of Roman.

Even today, as a supposed babyface, he still talks like a villain. That’s how deep his heel character runs.