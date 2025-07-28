Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes is set for a brutal Street Fight against John Cena for the Undisputed Championship. Cena’s heel tactics and The Rock’s surprise returns have helped him retain the title before, most notably at WrestleMania 41 when Travis Scott interfered.

But Cody might come prepared this time. After earning Brock Lesnar’s respect in 2023, Rhodes could bring The Beast back as his equalizer. If The Rock shows up again, Lesnar could shut him down. This twist could finally give Cody the clean shot he’s been for.