Image Credit : Getty

The Creed Brothers were working closely with Chad Gable before he was sidelined. And with Gable originally wearing a mask as “El Grande Americano,” it’s possible that one of the Creeds has picked up where he left off.

The mystery man's size has led fans to believe it’s Brutus Creed under the hood, not Julius - since the frame matches up more closely.

If Brutus is the one behind the mask, it may be part of a subtle tribute or an effort to keep their faction relevant during Gable’s recovery.