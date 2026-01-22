4 WWE WrestleMania 42 Rivals For “The Demon” Finn Balor Including Gunther & Rising Stars
Finn Balor could return as “The Demon” at WrestleMania 42. Potential rivals include Gunther, Uncle Howdy, Oba Femi, and Dominik Mysterio. Each storyline offers unique drama, from faction exits to debuts, shaping Balor’s next big WWE chapter.
Gunther
Gunther has been unstoppable, retiring Goldberg and John Cena last year and now targeting AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. Once that feud concludes, WWE could set up a clash with Finn Balor. If Balor exits The Judgment Day and turns babyface, his “Demon” persona would be the perfect foil to Gunther’s dominance, positioning Balor as a leading figure in the company.
Oba Femi
Oba Femi is expected to make his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2026. The former NXT Champion has already gained attention as a rising star. WWE could push him further by booking his first WrestleMania match against Balor. Facing “The Demon” would give Femi a massive spotlight, while Balor’s veteran presence ensures the bout feels significant.
Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas)
Uncle Howdy, part of the Wyatt Sicks, has yet to make a lasting impact since the faction’s debut in 2024. WWE could book him in a high‑profile feud with Balor, creating a spectacle at WrestleMania 42. The rivalry could begin at the Royal Rumble, with both men crossing paths in the Battle Royal. A months‑long build would culminate in a dramatic showdown between Howdy’s eerie presence and Balor’s demonic alter ego.
Dominik Mysterio
WWE could revisit its scrapped SummerSlam 2025 plan of Balor versus Dominik Mysterio. With Balor back in the spotlight after his match against CM Punk, fans are eager to see him unleash his darker persona. WWE has teased tension between Balor and Dominik for over a year, and WrestleMania 42 could finally deliver. The storyline would also mark Balor’s exit from Judgment Day and his face turn, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.
