WWE could revisit its scrapped SummerSlam 2025 plan of Balor versus Dominik Mysterio. With Balor back in the spotlight after his match against CM Punk, fans are eager to see him unleash his darker persona. WWE has teased tension between Balor and Dominik for over a year, and WrestleMania 42 could finally deliver. The storyline would also mark Balor’s exit from Judgment Day and his face turn, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.