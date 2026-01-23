3 Potential WWE SmackDown Opponents For AJ Styles Ft. Randy Orton
AJ Styles’ return to WWE SmackDown could feature marquee clashes. Each offers a unique dynamic for The Phenomenal One’s comeback.
Jacob Fatu
Since arriving on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu has been a destructive force, bringing raw intensity and chaos to the ring. His unhinged style makes him a perfect foil for AJ Styles, whose technical precision has long defined his career. A clash between Styles and Fatu would pit seasoned mastery against pure violence, creating a compelling battle of contrasting approaches.
Carmelo Hayes
Carmelo Hayes thrives on making statements, and AJ Styles answering his United States Title Open Challenge would be a headline moment. Hayes’ speed and confidence against Styles, who helped redefine athletic superstars in WWE, would deliver a dynamic contest. Win or lose, such a match would elevate both men, especially if it marks Styles’ final SmackDown appearance as an active competitor.
Randy Orton
Few encounters carry the aura of two masters facing off, and AJ Styles versus Randy Orton is one of them. Their last meeting came in the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament, producing a memorable contest. Both have since evolved into elder statesmen of WWE, making a rematch a marquee attraction. Should Styles retire at the Royal Rumble, this bout would serve as a fitting farewell on the blue brand.
