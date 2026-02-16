Triple H and his creative team have been pushing Oba Femi as the next big force in WWE. To elevate him further into the main event picture, a clash against former United States Champion Rusev could be staged. Despite Rusev’s reputation as the Bulgarian Brute, the storyline could see him squashed by Femi, sending a clear message about the company’s faith in the rising star.

Oba Femi’s trajectory on RAW suggests that WWE is investing heavily in his future. Each of these potential matchups—Otis, Woods, and Rusev—offers a different kind of statement. Otis represents a current mid‑card presence, Woods brings credibility from a legendary tag team, and Rusev adds the shock factor of a former champion being dominated.