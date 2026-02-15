4 Realistic Reasons LA Knight May Be Facing Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 42
LA Knight’s recent trajectory and backstage dynamics have sparked rumors of a WrestleMania 42 clash with Brock Lesnar. From revenge angles to Triple H’s booking decisions, here’s why the showdown may be more likely than fans expect.
Triple H’s Booking May Be Sending A Message
LA Knight has consistently hovered near major opportunities but hasn’t quite broken through. His recent performance in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match added to the narrative of missed chances. Some believe this pattern reflects a subtle message from Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer. If Knight is being tested or punished, a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 could be part of that storyline—especially if it ends in a squash.
The Vision Feud Could Trigger Lesnar’s Return
Knight has been feuding with The Vision on Monday Night RAW, escalating tensions after the Royal Rumble. He attacked The Vision post-RAW and later warned Paul Heyman after qualifying for the Elimination Chamber. With Bron Breakker currently on hiatus, Heyman may call on Brock Lesnar to settle the score. The Oracle’s appearance alongside Lesnar at the Men’s Rumble match adds weight to this possibility, hinting at a deeper RAW storyline.
Lesnar’s Style Suits Knight’s Fast-Paced Offense
Brock Lesnar has historically delivered his best matches against quicker opponents. While a bout with powerhouse Oba Femi might sound intriguing, it risks being slow and methodical. LA Knight’s speed and agility could offer a more dynamic contest. WWE may be leaning toward a match that’s not just impactful but also entertaining—making Knight a more suitable opponent for The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 42.
LA Knight Eliminated Lesnar At The Royal Rumble
During the Men’s Royal Rumble match, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes were the two stars who eliminated Brock Lesnar. With Rhodes already engaged in a SmackDown feud, Lesnar may shift his focus to Knight. This revenge angle could be the spark that ignites their WrestleMania storyline. WWE has a history of building major matches around Rumble eliminations, and Knight’s role in Lesnar’s exit could be the perfect setup.
