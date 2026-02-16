4 Clear Signs Paige’s WWE Return Could Strengthen The Women’s Division At WrestleMania 42
Paige has dropped hints and fans are buzzing. From Royal Rumble anticipation to her training clips, signs point toward a WWE comeback. Here are four reasons why her return could be vital for the women’s division.
Women’s Division Needs Veteran Presence
The WWE women’s roster is stacked with talent, but it still lacks seasoned veterans who can anchor storylines. Brie Bella’s recent return in the Women’s Rumble match alongside Nikki Bella added nostalgia, while AJ Lee’s comeback set up a clash with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2026. Even so, Triple H’s creative regime could benefit from another established star. Paige’s popularity and history make her an ideal candidate to fill that gap, offering dream matchups and elevating younger talent.
Training Clips Signal Serious Preparation
In recent months, Paige has shared multiple video clips of herself training hard. These posts show her working toward regaining peak condition, which is essential for a return to the ring. With her no longer associated with All Elite Wrestling, the path is clear for her to rejoin WWE. The combination of physical preparation and freedom from outside commitments makes this the strongest sign yet that Paige is ready to step back into the squared circle.
Royal Rumble Anticipation Left Fans Wanting More
The Royal Rumble is known for surprise entries and shocking comebacks. Many fans expected Paige to appear in the 2026 edition, but she didn’t return, leaving the WWE Universe disappointed. The anticipation itself shows how much her presence is missed. With the buzz already created, WWE could capitalize by bringing her back soon. The timing feels right, as the audience is primed for her re‑entry into the spotlight.
Paige Has Teased An In‑Ring Comeback
Recently, Paige used her official Instagram account to drop a major hint. She posted a reel suggesting that “2026 ain’t ready,” which fans interpreted as a teaser for her in‑ring return. The caption added fuel to speculation, subtly confirming that she has something planned for this year. Such direct hints from the former champion are rare, and they strongly suggest that she is preparing for a WWE comeback.
