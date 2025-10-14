Image Credit : Getty

Maxxine Dupri stunned Becky Lynch last week when she scored a count‑out victory after The Man lost focus. That result gave Dupri the confidence to step up and officially announce her challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Title on RAW next week. At just 28, Dupri has the chance to pull off one of the most surprising wins in recent memory. If she manages to dethrone Lynch, it would be a huge moment for her career and a major shake‑up for the division.