3 WWE Championships At Risk Of Changing Hands On RAW Next Week
Next week’s WWE RAW could see multiple titles in jeopardy. Three championships are lined up for major shifts.
Women’s Intercontinental Championship Could See A Shocking Upset
Maxxine Dupri stunned Becky Lynch last week when she scored a count‑out victory after The Man lost focus. That result gave Dupri the confidence to step up and officially announce her challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Title on RAW next week. At just 28, Dupri has the chance to pull off one of the most surprising wins in recent memory. If she manages to dethrone Lynch, it would be a huge moment for her career and a major shake‑up for the division.
World Tag Team Titles On The Line Against AJ Styles And Dragon Lee
During a backstage segment, Dominik Mysterio tried to avoid his upcoming rematch with Rusev by reminding Adam Pearce of his frequent defenses. Instead, AJ Styles suggested that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh should finally put their World Tag Team Titles on the line. Pearce agreed, booking Styles and Dragon Lee as the challengers for next week. If the duo captures the gold, it could create serious tension within The Judgment Day, with Dominik likely blamed for sparking the title defense in the first place.
Rusev Targets Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship
Dominik Mysterio has held the Intercontinental Championship for nearly 175 days, but his reign faces another test. After defending against Penta, it was confirmed that Rusev will get his rematch on RAW. Known as The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev has the power and experience to end Dominik’s run and claim the title. A victory would not only crown a new champion but also mark a significant setback for The Judgment Day’s dominance.