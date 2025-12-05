International teams from the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 visited Madurai to witness Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu's traditional sport. This cultural exchange offered athletes a glimpse into South India's cherished sporting heritage.

A Glimpse into Tamil Culture

In a vibrant cultural showcase during the ongoing FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, international teams staying in Madurai travelled to witness Tamil Nadu's famed traditional sport - Jallikattu - at the Kalaignar Centenary Jaikattu Arena. Teams including Canada, Namibia, Egypt, Austria, China, Bangladesh, Korea, Oman, and tournament officials arrived through the morning for the special visit, experiencing South India's most cherished and indigenous sporting traditions first-hand.

Present on the august occasion to greet and interact with the teams was P Moorthy, the Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, Government of Tamil Nadu, as per a Hockey India press release. The visit served as a powerful moment of cultural exchange, offering athletes from across the world a rare glimpse into the heritage, community spirit, and athleticism that define Jallikattu.

Promoting Traditional Sports on a Global Stage

As Tamil Nadu hosts the biggest-ever edition of the Junior World Cup, the event also highlights the state's commitment to presenting India's traditional sports on a global platform. The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 has 24 participating nations.

Mascot 'Kangeyan' Embodies Jallikattu Spirit

Reinforcing this cultural connection, the tournament mascot 'Kangeyan' draws inspiration directly from the Jallikattu tradition. Kangeyan embodies strength, pride, and Tamil identity. With teams gathering to celebrate this unique cultural experience, the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 continues to strengthen its identity as a tournament that not only brings world-class hockey to India, but also brings the world closer to India's rich sporting heritage.

India's Tournament Progress

India stands at the top of Pool B with three wins in three games so far and will next take on Belgium in the quarterfinals on Friday. (ANI)