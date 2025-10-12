Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes entered Crown Jewel as the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion, aiming to cement his reign as WWE’s QB1. However, his showdown with Seth Rollins ended in disaster. Despite Rhodes’ bold words during the buildup, Rollins stole the spotlight with a career‑defining performance.

From surviving a top‑rope Cross Rhodes to delivering a coast‑to‑coast, Rollins proved why he belongs at the very top. The Visionary pinned Rhodes clean, becoming the new Crown Jewel Champion. The fact that Rollins didn’t need help from Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed made the victory even more decisive. For Rhodes, the loss was a crushing blow to his credibility as the company’s leading star.