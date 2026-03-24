Another possible explanation is that WWE wanted to keep Rollins off weekly television in the lead‑up to WrestleMania 42. Booking the same confrontations repeatedly can dilute the impact of a feud. By portraying Rollins as arrested, the company can justify his absence from RAW for a few weeks.

This allows creative to build anticipation for his eventual return while avoiding repetitive segments. The arrest storyline provides a logical reason for his disappearance without weakening his character.