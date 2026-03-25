Perhaps the most severe consequence would be the threat of losing his World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk. Pearce could use this as leverage to ensure Reigns listens to directives. Stripping him of the opportunity would not only punish the attack but also safeguard the WrestleMania card from further disruption.

The animosity between Punk and Reigns has reached unprecedented levels, and WWE officials are under pressure to maintain order. With WrestleMania 42 looming, any escalation could jeopardize one of the most anticipated matches of the year.