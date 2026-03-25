3 Possible Punishments For Roman Reigns Following CM Punk Attack On WWE RAW
Roman Reigns’ attack on CM Punk before WrestleMania 42 could trigger serious fallout. From bans on allies to threats against his title shot, here are three repercussions The Tribal Chief may encounter.
Ban on The Usos from RAW
Adam Pearce, the RAW General Manager, may impose restrictions on The Usos to prevent further chaos. Jey Uso’s temper has already contributed to the volatile situation, and Jimmy and Jey’s involvement could tilt the balance unfairly against Punk. By banning The Usos from RAW, Pearce would aim to protect the integrity of the WrestleMania main event.
Suspension of The Only Tribal Chief
Another possible repercussion is a temporary suspension from RAW. Pearce could decide that keeping Reigns away from Punk is the only way to prevent another violent confrontation. While Reigns is unlikely to comply easily, a suspension would send a strong message that WWE management will not tolerate repeated attacks before the marquee event.
Threat to WrestleMania 42 title match
Perhaps the most severe consequence would be the threat of losing his World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk. Pearce could use this as leverage to ensure Reigns listens to directives. Stripping him of the opportunity would not only punish the attack but also safeguard the WrestleMania card from further disruption.
The animosity between Punk and Reigns has reached unprecedented levels, and WWE officials are under pressure to maintain order. With WrestleMania 42 looming, any escalation could jeopardize one of the most anticipated matches of the year.
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