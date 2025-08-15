3 Ways WWE SmackDown Could End Tonight Before Clash in Paris Showdown
WWE SmackDown could see major twists before Clash in Paris, with Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and a legend involved.
McIntyre Floors Rhodes To Close The Show
Cody Rhodes might accept Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship challenge for Clash in Paris tonight, but that could set up a vicious closing segment.
After their heated history, McIntyre could blindside Rhodes once again, this time with a more calculated attack.
Last week’s assault showed he’s coming for the title, but tonight could prove he believes Rhodes can’t stop him. For McIntyre, this is also about proving he’s the dominant force on SmackDown.
Verbal Showdown Between Rhodes And McIntyre
Beyond the brawls, this rivalry holds deep personal stories. Both men walked away from WWE, rebuilt themselves, and returned as main-eventers. Rhodes’ journey has kept him at the top, while McIntyre is desperate to reclaim that spotlight.
A face-to-face exchange tonight could dig into these parallels, exposing McIntyre’s belief that the role of company figurehead should have been his. With just two weeks until the Clash in Paris, a tense back-and-forth could elevate the anticipation and hint at a longer rivalry.
McIntyre Targets Cena, Rhodes Steps In
With SmackDown in Boston, John Cena’s hometown crowd could be in for a shock. McIntyre attacking Cena to cement himself as the top heel would be a huge statement. Such a move would not only draw massive heat but also give Rhodes a reason to step in as Cena’s ally.
This would position Cody as the sentimental favorite heading into Clash in Paris, while also planting seeds for a future Cena–McIntyre singles match or a WarGames storyline down the road.