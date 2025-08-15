Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes might accept Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship challenge for Clash in Paris tonight, but that could set up a vicious closing segment.

After their heated history, McIntyre could blindside Rhodes once again, this time with a more calculated attack.

Last week’s assault showed he’s coming for the title, but tonight could prove he believes Rhodes can’t stop him. For McIntyre, this is also about proving he’s the dominant force on SmackDown.