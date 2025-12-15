VP CP Radhakrishnan lauded the Indian squash team—Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Anahat Singh—for winning their first-ever Squash World Cup, defeating top-seeded Hong Kong 3-0 in a historic final in Chennai.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated the Indian squash team on Monday for creating history by winning their maiden Squash World Cup. C P Radhakrishnan commended the Indian players Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar, and Anahat Singh, as well as the coaches, for their dedication and determination in securing this victory.

India defeated top-seeded Hong Kong by 3-0 in Chennai on Sunday to clinch their maiden World Cup title. This victory highlighted a significant leap for India in the Squash World Cup, surpassing their previous best of a bronze medal in the 2023 edition.

VP Radhakrishnan's Message on X

In a post on X, VP Radhakrishnan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning their first-ever Squash World Cup. I congratulate Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Anahat Singh, and the coaches for this tremendous victory. This historic achievement marks a proud moment for the nation and reflects the players' exceptional skill, dedication, and perseverance. The triumph is also a testament to India's consistently strong performance across various sports in recent years. It will inspire a new generation of athletes and further strengthen India's presence in global squash."

A Flawless Tournament Journey

The Indian team was dominant throughout the tournament, not losing a single match en route to the title. In the group stage, India began with 4-0 victories over Switzerland and Brazil, followed by a 3-0 win against South Africa in the quarterfinals. They then stunned the defending two-time champions, Egypt, with another 3-0 triumph in the semifinals.

Finals: A Clean Sweep Against Hong Kong

On Sunday, 79th-ranked veteran Joshna Chinnappa kicked off India's campaign with a 3-1 victory over world number 37 Lee Ka Yi (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women's singles match.

Asian Games medalist Abhay Singh, India's top-ranked men's singles player at world number 29, extended the lead with a 3-0 win over world number 42 Alex Lau (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) in just 19 minutes.

Seventeen-year-old Anahat Singh delivered an impressive 3-0 victory against world number 31 Tomato Ho (7-2, 7-2, 7-5), ensuring India achieved a historic clean sweep without needing their national champion Velavan Senthilkumar to play.

