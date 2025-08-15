Image Credit : Getty

Once the lifeblood of pro wrestling, kayfabe gave fans the feeling that rivalries, alliances, and betrayals were all rooted in reality. Lately, projects like WWE: Unreal and candid backstage clips have blurred the lines too far, making scripted moments lose their magic.

Vince McMahon was relentless about protecting kayfabe, ensuring fans stayed invested. His return could restore that vital storytelling edge.