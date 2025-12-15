Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon says he's focused on playing for Australia, stating selection isn't a given right and requires hard work. After being left out of the second Ashes Test, he hopes for a chance to make an impact in the series.

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon said he's focused on continuing to play for the Aussies, emphasising that selection isn't a given right to anyone and it requires hard work. The experienced spinner, who has played 140 Test matches, expressed his love for representing Australia and his role in the team. This comes after Australia made a bold decision to leave out Lyon and go with an all-out pace attack for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane against England. Lyon is expected to return for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on Wednesday. Australia is currently leading the series (2- 0).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'No one's got a given right to be selected'

"I've played 140 Test matches, I feel like I don't have a point to prove to anyone. I'm very clear on my role within this Australian cricket team. I love playing with everyone in that change room, and love representing Australia. So if I get that opportunity again, I'll keep doing that. My dream is to continue to play cricket for Australia. And no one's got a given right to be selected. You've got to work your backside off to make sure that you put your hand up for selection and you earn that right," Nathan Lyon said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Lyon also said he hasn't had much opportunity to make an impact in the ongoing Ashes against England yet, but is hopeful for a chance soon. "I haven't really had the opportunity to get my teeth into this Test series yet, but that opportunity will hopefully come soon," Lyon said.

Team Changes and Ashes Context

Australia made two changes to the side that won the Ashes opener by eight wickets in Perth. Australia included Michael Neser, who replaced the off-spinner Lyon and Josh Inglis was included in place of injured opener Usman Khawaja.

The third Test in Adelaide is a must-win match for the visitors to keep their hopes of retaining the Ashes alive. England last won the Ashes in Australia during the 2010-11 tour, when they clinched a memorable 3-1 series victory under the leadership of Andrew Strauss.

Lyon's Adelaide Record and Milestone Watch

Lyon also has an excellent record in Adelaide, having taken 63 wickets at 25.36 with four five-wicket hauls.

Lyon is two scalps away from surpassing legendary Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets to move to second on Australia's all-time list of Test wicket-takers. He currently has 562 wickets in 140 matches.