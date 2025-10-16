Image Credit : Getty

Since WWE does not feature intergender matches, Becky Lynch cannot directly face Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed in the ring. However, she could enlist the help of her longtime ally, John Cena. With only a handful of appearances left, Cena is looking for a major send-off match. Lynch bringing him into the fold could set up a blockbuster showdown against Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This would not only give Cena a fitting farewell but also allow Lynch to strike back at The Vision in a way that resonates with fans.