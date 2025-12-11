Former Aussie skipper Tim Paine believes England's Ashes campaign isn't over, stating the Adelaide Oval pitch offers the tourists their best opportunity for a comeback despite being 2-0 down and their 'Bazball' approach faltering in Australia.

Former Australian skipper Tim Paine believes England's Ashes campaign is far from over, insisting Adelaide Oval offers the tourists their best opportunity to spark a turnaround with three Tests left.

Australia in command despite player concerns

Australia hold a commanding 2-0 lead heading into the third Ashes Test starting Wednesday, December 17, following convincing wins in Perth and Brisbane, as per the ICC website. England's aggressive "Bazball" method has faltered under Australian conditions, with the visitors' approach falling flat against an Australian lineup that was missing multiple key players like Pat Cummins, who makes a return in the third Test, Josh Hazlewood, who's ruled out of the series and Nathan Lyon. On the other hand, England will also be without the services of Mark Wood for the rest of the series.

Paine: Adelaide is England's best chance

But Tim Paine believes that Adelaide's traditionally truer bounce and slower deterioration could play directly into England's strengths. Paine, who himself has the experience of retaining the Ashes for Australia, said the venue aligns perfectly with the visitors' intent to take the game on "If there's any wicket and ground in the country that suits them more than this, I don't think there is one, so there will be a fascinating Test match. England, at times, are probably giving them opportunities they shouldn't. It's like Australia are just playing the percentages really well, and England are making the same mistakes," Tim Paine said. "Having said that, I think if England get it right, they're going to be really dangerous."

The last Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, four years ago, ended with Australia taking a mammoth 275-run win, thanks to Marnus Labuschagne's man of the match performance and a stunning fifer from Jhye Richardson in the fourth innings.

Paine on England's attacking approach

Despite facing setbacks, Ben Stokes & Co.'s commitment to the attacking approach has remained unwavering, something that Paine admires and finds entertaining. "Even though the Test matches have been quick, they've been thoroughly entertaining, at times humorous, depending on who you support. But I love the way both teams are going about it. They're sticking to their guns. England aren't backing down from their attacking approach and their laid-back approach, as you can see by the time they've spent up in Noosa this week," Paine added.

"I don't mind ripping into them, like most Australians, but I enjoy watching them play. It hasn't worked out for them yet in Australia, but I really enjoy what they're trying to do, a mindset around it, and freeing players up to play their best," Paine said.

Key Battle: Smith vs Archer

A key subplot heading into Adelaide is the fiery battle between Jofra Archer and Steve Smith, after their exchanges in Brisbane. The stand-in Aussie captain struck a whirlwind 23 off just nine deliveries in the fourth innings chase of 65, including taking Archer on, for two fours and a six during the chase. Smith averages over 60 in Tests at Adelaide - a venue that has often amplified his dominance - and Paine highlighted the matchup as key to the Test. And there's a lot of huff and puff from big Jof at the moment.

"Another battle that Smithy won, so he continues to build his record against him. Steve Smith is winning that battle hands down, and it's really a crucial battle to the rest of the Ashes series."

Australia's selection dilemma

Paine also weighed in on the selection debate around Usman Khawaja, who turns 39 during the Test. With Travis Head impressing whenever pushed up the order, Australia face a tactical decision rather than one based on form. Khawaja has scored just 2 in the only innings that he's played so far, while Travis Head impressed with a ton in the fourth innings chase in the first Test in Perth.

"Usman has done a great job for Australia in tough circumstances. Heady has been awesome when he's gone up. Does he do it again this week? I'm not quite sure. I wouldn't mind watching Heady come out at five on a hot day in Adelaide with 200 on the board and seeing what he can do, he's a bum on seat cricketer wherever he bats. It comes down to the strategy," Paine added. "Do they want someone that's going to face a lot of balls and make it easier for the middle order? Or do they want to throw Heady up again and put them under pressure from the get-go?" he concluded.

England, 0-2 down already, will be looking to add vital points to their tally in the ICC World Test Championship Standings when the third Test begins on Wednesday, December 17. (ANI)