3 Possible Scenarios For A Shield Reunion In WWE Before The End Of 2025
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins may find themselves on the same side again. Here’s how it could happen.
Survivor Series WarGames Could Force A Temporary Alliance
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have been bitter rivals for years, but Survivor Series could change that. Both men have reasons to despise Paul Heyman after his betrayal, and their shared grudge against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might push them into an uneasy partnership. With rumors of Breakker and Reed’s faction expanding, WWE could book Reigns and Rollins to lead a team inside WarGames. A truce in this high‑stakes match would give fans a glimpse of The Shield spirit, even if only for one night.
Jey Uso’s Betrayal Could Spark A Reunion
Tensions between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have been escalating, especially after the fallout from Crown Jewel. If Jey turns on Reigns before the year ends, it would leave the Tribal Chief vulnerable once again. This betrayal would mirror the pain Rollins once inflicted on Reigns, creating a sense of shared struggle between the two. That common ground could bring them together, at least temporarily, to fight back against their enemies. A Shield reunion born out of betrayal would resonate strongly with fans who remember their history.
Seth Rollins Saving Roman Reigns From An Attack
Roman Reigns still has unfinished business with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and the numbers game could overwhelm him. In such a moment, Seth Rollins running in to even the odds would be a dramatic twist. The two could even deliver a nostalgic triple powerbomb, reminding the WWE Universe of their days as The Hounds of Justice. This act of solidarity could set up a tag team clash against Breakker and Reed, giving fans a short‑term Shield revival built on necessity rather than friendship.