Image Credit : Getty

Tensions between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have been escalating, especially after the fallout from Crown Jewel. If Jey turns on Reigns before the year ends, it would leave the Tribal Chief vulnerable once again. This betrayal would mirror the pain Rollins once inflicted on Reigns, creating a sense of shared struggle between the two. That common ground could bring them together, at least temporarily, to fight back against their enemies. A Shield reunion born out of betrayal would resonate strongly with fans who remember their history.