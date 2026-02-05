3 Possible Things Cody Rhodes Could Do on WWE SmackDown After Royal Rumble Fallout
Cody Rhodes’ rivalry with Drew McIntyre has intensified after Royal Rumble. On SmackDown, Rhodes could seek revenge, announce himself for the Elimination Chamber, or confront GM Nick Aldis. Here are three possible scenarios fans might witness.
Backstage brawl with Drew McIntyre
The tension between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre has reached boiling point. McIntyre’s interference cost Rhodes a crucial match, and the American Nightmare may be waiting to retaliate. On SmackDown, Rhodes could unleash his fury by attacking the Undisputed WWE Champion backstage. Such a confrontation would escalate their rivalry and set the tone for a heated storyline heading into WrestleMania season.
Announcement for Elimination Chamber
World Wrestling Entertainment is preparing for Elimination Chamber 2026, the final major stop before WrestleMania 42. On SmackDown, Rhodes could cut a fiery promo, declaring his determination to challenge McIntyre for the championship. He might then announce himself for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, aiming to secure a title shot. This move would underline his intent to remain in the championship picture despite recent setbacks.
Heated argument with Nick Aldis
Another possible scenario involves Rhodes storming into SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis’ office. The Prodigal Son could argue that he was denied a fair opportunity to earn a title shot. By confronting Aldis directly, Rhodes might demand to be booked in a world championship match against McIntyre. Such a segment would highlight his frustration and add another layer of drama to the ongoing feud.
