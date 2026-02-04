- Home
Several WWE stars are on the brink of winning their first major championship in 2026. From Bron Breakker’s rise to Sami Zayn’s redemption arc, here are five names who could finally break through this year.
Bron Breakker: The Future Of WWE
Bron Breakker has already been positioned as a future cornerstone of WWE. He challenged CM Punk during the first anniversary of RAW on Netflix, signaling his readiness for the main event scene. While officials held back from crowning him too soon, Breakker remains a focal point of RAW. His explosive style and growing popularity suggest that his breakthrough could come later in 2026, possibly through Money in the Bank or another marquee opportunity.
Solo Sikoa: Building His Own Legacy
Solo Sikoa, once dubbed The Tribal Heir, has consistently been featured in high‑profile matches against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Though he fell short in those attempts, Sikoa has carved out his own space on SmackDown as the leader of a faction. His ambition to collect gold for his group makes him a strong candidate to capture a major championship this year, solidifying his status beyond the Bloodline storyline.
Jacob Fatu: Rising Force In The Title Picture
Jacob Fatu has quickly established himself as a dangerous contender, battling Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes—two of the most recent holders of the Undisputed WWE Championship. Known as the Samoan Werewolf, Fatu’s dynamic move set and immediate impact have made him a fan favorite. His ability to stand tall within the Bloodline saga while maintaining individuality underscores his potential to dethrone a top champion in 2026.
LA Knight: Time To Pull The Trigger
LA Knight has been on the cusp of winning major gold multiple times, only to be thwarted by interference or circumstance. Despite these setbacks, his charisma and connection with fans remain undeniable. Knight has proven himself in promo battles with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk, showcasing star power equal to established names. WWE officials have delayed his coronation, but 2026 feels like the year when The Megastar finally claims a major championship.
Sami Zayn: Completing The Long Journey
Sami Zayn’s narrative has long revolved around his inability to win a major title. This storyline has been emphasized repeatedly, creating anticipation for a payoff. He came close at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia against Drew McIntyre but fell short once again. For the arc to reach its conclusion, Zayn must secure redemption—either by defeating McIntyre or by winning Money in the Bank and cashing in successfully. 2026 could finally deliver the triumph fans have been waiting for.
