Sami Zayn’s narrative has long revolved around his inability to win a major title. This storyline has been emphasized repeatedly, creating anticipation for a payoff. He came close at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia against Drew McIntyre but fell short once again. For the arc to reach its conclusion, Zayn must secure redemption—either by defeating McIntyre or by winning Money in the Bank and cashing in successfully. 2026 could finally deliver the triumph fans have been waiting for.