Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk looks appealing on paper, but WWE risks a flat storyline. Here are three reasons why the match may not work at WrestleMania 42, from character dynamics to predictability.
Both Stars Are Babyfaces
The appeal of a major WWE rivalry often lies in the heel versus babyface dynamic. At present, both Reigns and Punk are positioned as babyfaces. Without the contrast of villain versus hero, the storyline risks lacking intensity. The Second City Saint and The Tribal Chief may deliver in-ring quality, but the absence of a clear antagonist diminishes the drama.
Drew McIntyre Would Be A Better Opponent
A clash between Reigns and Drew McIntyre could have provided more compelling television. McIntyre previously branded himself the “Bloodline Hunter” and targeted Reigns’ faction, but the angle was dropped prematurely. Reviving that feud would add personal stakes and a natural heel versus babyface dynamic. With McIntyre established as a heel, the storyline would feel more authentic and engaging compared to a babyface‑versus‑babyface contest.
The Outcome Feels Predictable
Another drawback is the predictability of the result. Signs point toward Reigns being crowned champion, leaving little suspense for fans. Punk has already spent considerable time in the world title picture, and repeating the same narrative risks stagnation. To refresh the division, WWE could use WrestleMania 42 to elevate Reigns decisively, but the lack of uncertainty undermines the excitement.
