3 Surprising Secrets Chelsea Green Revealed That Stunned WWE Fans Everywhere
Chelsea Green has made some eye-opening confessions about her career and personal struggles. Here are the shocking ones fans never expected.
An uncomfortable kiss on Tough Enough
Before her NXT debut in 2018, Chelsea appeared on WWE’s Tough Enough back in 2015. During her podcast Green with Envy, she admitted producers forced her to kiss someone on-camera.
Both she and her partner disliked the staged moment, describing it as awkward and uncomfortable. The revelation highlighted how early career experiences sometimes left her uneasy.
Chelsea wanted Total Divas return
While embracing her heel character on SmackDown, Chelsea Green once humorously pitched demands to Nick Aldis. She asked for a raise, a match against Bayley, a new tour bus, and even the revival of Total Divas. Green said she wanted to “finish her story” by returning to the reality series, proving her ability to mix humor with ambition in true Hot Mess fashion.
Kicked out of hotel after WWE WrestleMania
One of Green’s most shocking personal stories came in 2024 during WWE WrestleMania season. She revealed on social media that she was kicked out of a luxury hotel in New York.
Despite wrestling at Barclays Center earlier that night, she was accused of being an escort simply because of her outfit. Green recalled the situation with humor, saying she might not celebrate WrestleMania weekend at that hotel again.