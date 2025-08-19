Image Credit : Getty

Stephanie Vaquer has made a major impact since joining WWE. After becoming the first woman to hold both the NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Championships simultaneously, she quickly moved to the main roster.

Winning the 2025 Evolution Battle Royal secured her a title opportunity at Clash in Paris, where she was supposed to challenge Naomi. With the belt now vacant, Vaquer has momentum, fan support, and backing from Triple H, putting her in strong contention to capture her first world title.