5 Unknown Facts About Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar You Probably Haven’t Heard About
Mya Lesnar, daughter of Brock Lesnar, is making her mark beyond wrestling. Here are five surprising facts about her.
Mya Lesnar Grew Up Away From Wrestling Spotlight
Unlike her father’s high-octane life inside WWE and UFC, Mya had a quiet childhood in Alexandria, Minnesota. Brock Lesnar and Nicole McClain, her mother, kept her upbringing far from the media glare.
Even after her parents separated, Brock remained actively present, guiding her and building a strong father-daughter bond. That private foundation helped her stay focused while pursuing her own goals.
She Balanced Sports With Criminology Studies
Athletics may be her passion, but Mya also proved she’s not just about raw power. While competing at Arizona State University, she studied Criminology and Criminal Justice.
That choice reflected her genuine interest in fairness and making an impact beyond athletics. It’s a lesser-known side of her personality, showing that she values justice just as much as sporting excellence.
Mya Lesnar Captured 2024 NCAA Shot Put Title
Her breakout came in March 2024, when she won the NCAA Indoor Shot Put Championship. Competing in Boston, she unleashed an 18.53-meter throw that broke the facility record and sealed the title.
It was not just a personal triumph but also a historic achievement for Colorado State University, marking their first-ever women’s indoor national crown in track and field. That moment firmly established her among the top collegiate athletes in the country.
She’s Also Elite in Weight Throw Competitions
Shot put may be her strongest event, but Mya’s dominance isn’t limited there. In February 2024, she produced a personal best of 22.06 meters in weight throw at the Mountain West Indoor Championships.
That gold-medal effort also set a school record. Her ability to excel across multiple power events highlights the freakish athletic genes she inherited and sharpened through her own relentless training.
Olympic Dream Still Fuels Her Ambition
Mya’s biggest stage so far was the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. She was one of the names to watch, but her throw of 16.77 meters in the finals fell short of her usual 19+ meter range.
The miss kept her off Team USA bound for Paris, yet at only 23, she has time on her side. With consistent improvement and her father’s steady support, the Olympic stage is still a realistic target in her future.