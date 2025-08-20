Image Credit : Getty

MJF’s time in The Hurt Syndicate ended on a sour note. After being cast out, his issues with Bobby Lashley only grew louder. The Almighty has embarrassed Friedman on multiple occasions, building an undercurrent of tension that fans haven’t forgotten.

If MJF captures the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door, it would set the perfect stage for a marquee title feud. A showdown between Friedman and Lashley could be the spark AEW needs to highlight Lashley as a credible singles star again while pushing MJF firmly back into the spotlight.