3 Strong Reasons MJF Could Shock the World at AEW Forbidden Door 2025
AEW Forbidden Door 2025 may deliver a surprise World Title twist. Could MJF reclaim his spot?
A Future Clash With Bobby Lashley Looms
MJF’s time in The Hurt Syndicate ended on a sour note. After being cast out, his issues with Bobby Lashley only grew louder. The Almighty has embarrassed Friedman on multiple occasions, building an undercurrent of tension that fans haven’t forgotten.
If MJF captures the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door, it would set the perfect stage for a marquee title feud. A showdown between Friedman and Lashley could be the spark AEW needs to highlight Lashley as a credible singles star again while pushing MJF firmly back into the spotlight.
MJF Needs to Reclaim His Place at the Top
Once hailed as one of AEW’s four pillars, MJF stood as a centerpiece of the company. His last run as AEW World Champion proved he could anchor the main event scene.
However, in recent months, Friedman has drifted into mid-card programs and factional storylines. Winning the World Title again at Forbidden Door would mark his resurgence, signaling that AEW still views him as a leading figure.
For MJF, this opportunity isn’t just about another belt, it’s also about reclaiming the top spot and solidifying his legacy.
AEW Could Deliver a Shock Title Change
Adam Page’s triumph over Jon Moxley at All In Texas was an emotional payoff years in the making. Fans may believe his reign is secure, given it only just began. But AEW has built its reputation on delivering the unexpected.
Having Page drop the championship so soon after such a momentous win would create shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. And who better than MJF, one of AEW’s most controversial and talked-about stars, to pull off that surprise and generate buzz in the company’s ongoing rivalry with WWE?