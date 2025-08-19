Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns’ sudden appearance on WWE RAW was more than just a surprise. It confirmed a long-awaited match for Clash in Paris 2025. After he tore through Seth Rollins’ Vision faction, the former Undisputed Champion issued a challenge directly to Bronson Reed.

The 36-year-old powerhouse accepted, locking in a singles bout between the two stars. Reigns was already advertised for the premium live event, but this RAW attack officially set the stage for their showdown in Paris.