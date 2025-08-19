Naomi shared life-changing news on WWE RAW and revealed private struggles from her past that shaped the moment.

Naomi officially announced her pregnancy during WWE RAW, confirming she will step away from competition as she and her husband, Jimmy Uso, prepare to welcome their first child together.

The revelation came through a segment that featured a clip from her recent appearance on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon. In the video, Naomi confirmed she discovered she was pregnant on Sunday, August 10, marking a turning point in her career and personal life.

During the podcast, the former Women’s World Champion spoke candidly about her earlier health battles that made her doubt the possibility of natural conception. Naomi revealed that before she even debuted as a Funkadactyl, she underwent an oophorectomy, a surgical procedure to remove her right ovary.

Reflecting further, she discussed another major operation she endured in 2020, a myomectomy to remove fibroids. Naomi explained that doctors found the procedure more complicated than expected, leaving her with significant scar tissue. The aftermath, combined with her age and the fact that she only had one ovary, caused deep concern about her ability to become pregnant naturally.

“It was more intense and severe than they thought it was initially,” Naomi said, recalling the difficult recovery. “On top of being older, I’m 37 now, and on top of only having one ovary, we thought for sure that naturally, I couldn’t anymore.”

Her announcement also clarified why she missed last week’s scheduled WWE RAW appearance, where she was originally set to defend the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY. That absence had raised speculation, which was addressed with this personal and heartfelt revelation.

The announcement marks a pause in Naomi’s championship reign but also signifies a new chapter in her journey. For fans, it was both a moment of surprise and a chance to see a performer open up about private battles, turning a personal struggle into an inspiring milestone.