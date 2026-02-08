Fans have long anticipated Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. That dream match could still happen if Orton dethrones McIntyre before the event. Rhodes could then win the Men’s Elimination Chamber to set up a blockbuster clash with his former mentor. Such a storyline would deliver a box-office attraction worthy of WrestleMania’s stage.

By removing the title from McIntyre before WrestleMania 42, WWE could inject shock value, refresh its storytelling, and deliver a long-awaited showdown involving Orton and Rhodes. The move would ensure the Undisputed WWE Championship match feels worthy of the grandest stage.