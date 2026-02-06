4 WWE Stars Who Could Turn Heel Before WrestleMania 42 To Shake Up Major Storylines
Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton are among the WWE names who may embrace heel turns before WrestleMania 42. Their potential shifts could reshape rivalries and add drama to the Road to WrestleMania.
Damian Priest
Damian Priest has been a popular babyface in recent months, but his frustration after losing the Men’s Royal Rumble hinted at darker tendencies. Priest thrived as a heel during his Judgment Day run, even capturing the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE could revisit that formula, turning him heel before WrestleMania 42 to refresh his character and storyline direction.
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair’s partnership with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown may not last. Flair accidentally eliminated Bliss during the Women’s Royal Rumble, which could foreshadow betrayal. WWE might use this moment to spark a split, with Flair turning heel against her tag partner. Such a move would set up a marquee singles feud between Flair and Bliss heading into WrestleMania 42.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is scheduled to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in WrestleMania 42’s main event. Both stars are currently babyfaces, creating a storytelling dilemma. WWE often prefers “face vs heel” dynamics for major matches. Reigns, already portrayed as an anti‑hero, could embrace his villainous persona to heighten drama and make the clash with Punk more compelling.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton’s heel turn has been rumoured for years, but WWE has held back. With WrestleMania 42 approaching, Triple H may finally execute the move. Orton could unleash his darker side around the Elimination Chamber event, paving the way for fresh rivalries. Fans have long awaited his return to a villainous role, and such a turn would intensify excitement for the Show of Shows.
