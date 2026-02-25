After India’s heavy loss to South Africa in the T20 WC 2026 Super 8, Tilak Varma’s No.3 role is under scrutiny. Mohammad Kaif says he should anchor like Virat Kohli, focusing on stability over strike rate, with the Zimbabwe clash key for semifinals.

Ahead of India’s crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai, the left-handed batter Tilak Varma’s role in the batting line-up has come under the spotlight. Following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa, the Men in Blue are in a tricky situation as their net run rate plummeted to -3.888, significantly denting their chances of qualifying for the semifinal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the same time, certain Indian players have been put in the spotlight following their dismal performances against South Africa. Though Abhishek Sharma has been struggling at the top order, the attention has also turned to Tilak Varma, whose role at No.3 has come under scrutiny following his early dismissal during India’s 188-run chase in the first Super 8 match against South Africa.

Despite being entrusted with the task of anchoring the innings, the southpaw failed to convert his starts into substantial innings, registering the scores of 25, 25, 25, 31, and 1, aggregating 107 runs in five matches at a modest strike rate of 118.88, reflecting his inability to convert starts into big and match‑winning scores.

‘Tilak Should Virat Kohli’s Role’

With his inconsistent performances at the top order, Tilak Varma’s place in the playing XI has been questioned. The southpaw was given the No.3 batting position, which was Virat Kohli’s trademark spot in the Men in Blue’s T20I batting line-up.

With Kohli having retired from T20Is after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, the responsibility of anchoring the innings and pacing the middle overs has now fallen on Tilak Varma. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif stated that Tilak should stick to his natural game and play the anchoring role like Kohli, rather than getting distracted by pressure to score quickly.

“Tilak Varma has his own way of playing. He can afford to play with a slow strike rate. However, he got out while playing a big shot. There was pressure building on him for the strike rate. As a player, you do keep track of what is being said,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“But it is the job of the management to ask the player to stick to his role. He should play Virat Kohli's role. He moved away from his gameplay by stepping out and going for a big shot. You'll never be able to play if you listen to what others are saying," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

When Team India collapsed to 26/3 during an 188-run chase in the Super 8 match against South Africa, Virat Kohli’s absence was deeply felt, as India lacked a composed anchor to stabilize the innings. Tilak Varma, expected to fill that role, struggled to consolidate, leading to a middle-order collapse that further dented India’s chances of keeping the chase alive.

‘What’s Your Role?’

Mohammad Kaif questioned Tilak Varma’s role in the batting line-up, adding that there should be one player who can take up the responsibility of anchoring innings and take the team deep, rather than playing attacking shots from the outset.

“To become a chase master, you will have to first bat till the 20th over. Tilak Varma got out early, trying to hit. What is your role?” Kaif questioned.

“Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku Singh play attacking cricket. There should be at least one player who takes the game deep," he added.

Since 2025, Tilak Varma has amassed 302 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 127.42 while batting at no.3 in T20Is. However, the southpaw’s strike rate in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 has been below expectations, reflecting his struggle to balance aggression with responsibility at No.3 and raising concerns over his ability to anchor the innings in high-pressure chases.

With Team India aiming to improve their NRR against Zimbabwe, Tilak Varma will need to anchor the innings and provide stability to the middle order.