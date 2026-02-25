Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi praised England's Harry Brook for his 'world-class' century in the T20 World Cup. Despite Afridi's four-wicket haul, Brook's unbeaten 100 led England to a win, severely denting Pakistan's semifinal hopes.

Afridi on Brook's 'Best Innings'

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi called England skipper Harry Brook's match-winning knock on Tuesday 'the best knock of his life' after Brook led his side to a win over Pakistan in a Super Eight fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele. Speaking during a press conference after the match, Afridi congratulated Brook on his match-winning knock. "I think this will be the best innings of his life. He should be credited for playing proper cricketing shots. The wicket was not easy. If we look at his batsmen, they were all struggling. But if we look at his knock, he should be credited," Afridi said, as quoted by the ICC.

The 25-year-old seamer had shaken hands with Brook after taking his wicket during the match. Reacting to that gesture, Afridi said, "He deserved it because he had a world-class innings in his life. I think that was the best innings. Harry and I had a very good friendship as well. We have played together in PSL as well. He played with us for Lahore Qalandars, and I think the innings he played, you should appreciate it."

"I have never seen batsmen like him. Today, he was properly ready for every ball to hit. So I think he was well prepared for us," Afridi further said.

Match Recap

Pakistan's Innings

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan (63 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) continued his fine form in the tournament and, along with knocks from Babar, Fakhar Zaman (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and sixes each), and Shadab Khan (23 in 11 balls, with four boundaries), took Pakistan to 164/9. Liam Dawson (3/24) and Jofra Archer (2/32) delivered brilliant four-over spells, while Jamie Overton (2/26) was also brilliant in his three-over spell.

England's Run-Chase

In the run-chase, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) reduced England to 58/4, but Brook (100 in 51 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) did not give up, stitching partnerships with all-rounders Sam Curran (16 in 15 balls) and Will Jacks (28 in 23 balls, with a four and two sixes) and England won the match with two wickets and five wickets left.

Pakistan's Semifinal Hopes

Reacting to the result of the match and the hopes of the semi-finals, Afridi said, "These things happen in cricket. But we are still in the tournament; anything can happen. We are thinking that we get this one opportunity - firstly, we should win this match. We will see. I hope New Zealand loses their match."

With just one point in two games after their first match against New Zealand ended in a washout, a win in their final game against Sri Lanka will give Pakistan a maximum of three points. They are left at the mercy of the results of other teams and rain for a miraculous entry in the semifinals. With England having sealed their semifinal spot with four points, the race is mostly down to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have two fixtures left to play. Now, England will take on New Zealand in their final Super Eight fixture on Friday in Colombo, whereas Pakistan will clash with Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday. (ANI)