3 WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans That Were Dropped Before Reaching the Grand Stage
WrestleMania 42 was set to feature blockbuster main events, but injuries and storyline changes forced WWE to alter its plans. From Rollins vs. Reigns to Punk vs. Breakker, here are three headline matches that never made it to the card.
Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns has been one of WWE’s most personal feuds. Reports suggested the former Shield teammates were set to finally settle their differences in a WrestleMania 42 main event. However, Rollins’ injury forced WWE to abandon the match, leaving fans waiting for a definitive conclusion to their long-running saga.
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare had already clashed in singles matches at WrestleMania 39 and 40, with each holding a victory. Speculation grew that the two would meet again at WrestleMania 42, especially when Rhodes held the Undisputed WWE Championship. Following Rhodes’ unexpected title loss, plans changed. He is now expected to face Drew McIntyre, while Reigns is set to battle CM Punk.
CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker
After CM Punk captured the World Heavyweight Championship in November 2025, reports indicated he would defend the title against Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 42. Breakker, however, challenged Punk on RAW’s first anniversary on Netflix and was defeated. With that loss, the anticipated showdown was scrapped, leaving Breakker without a clear direction heading into the biggest event of the year.
