Image Credit : Getty

The Rock’s non‑appearance at the Mania PLE was one of the biggest signals that he does not intend to be creatively involved with WWE. While he remains active as a decision maker in his role as a TKO executive, he has avoided stepping into storylines.

He defended his absence from WrestleMania 41 by stating that he wanted the spotlight to remain on Cody Rhodes and John Cena. However, many fans were unconvinced, believing that he backed out of the main event. The lack of demand from the WWE Universe for his return further suggests that The Final Boss may not plan on coming back.