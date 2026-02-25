Amelia Kerr became the first woman to score a T20I century on captaincy debut, hitting an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls. Her record-breaking knock powered New Zealand to a commanding 92-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I.

Amelia Kerr's record-breaking century on her captaincy debut has powered New Zealand women to a commanding 92-run win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Wednesday. The New Zealand all-rounder became the first-ever to score a women's T20I hundred on her captaincy debut. It was Kerr's first triple-digit score in the format, and only the third instance of a White Ferns player doing so in the format's history.

Kerr's Record-Breaking Innings

After being asked to bat first in the opening fixture of the three-match series, the White Ferns skipper Kerr came out all guns blazing with the bat. Kerr hammered an unbeaten 101 off 51 deliveries; the right-handed batter smashed 19 boundaries, scoring at a strike rate of 198.03. Kerr also stitched an unbeaten 159-run partnership for the second wicket with Isabella Gaze, who made 66 off 50 deliveries, including six fours. New Zealand posted a daunting score of 202/1 in 20 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe Women were restricted to 110/4, losing the one-sided contest by 92 runs. Beloved Biza remained not out on 49 off 55 deliveries, with five fours.

New Captaincy and Road to World Cup

Kerr recently took over as the all-format captain from Sophie Devine, who had announced her ODI retirement at the end of last year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The White Ferns will be hoping for their captain and ace all-rounder to continue her form as they head into the first-ever 12-team T20 World Cup in June-July. Slotted in Group B, alongside hosts England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Scotland and Ireland, they will play their first match on June 13 at the Hampshire Bowl against the Windies. (ANI)