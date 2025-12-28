Image Credit : Getty

Betrayal has been a recurring theme in The Vision, and 2026 may bring another shocking twist. Paul Heyman’s history of turning on allies suggests that one member could be ousted. Bron Breakker, despite his growing stature, might be the one replaced, fueling his anger and driving him to dismantle the faction. Such a betrayal would not only reshape The Vision but also set the stage for Breakker’s revenge, adding drama to the Royal Rumble and beyond.