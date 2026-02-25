Football icon Lionel Messi expressed deep regret for not learning English as a boy, saying he feels 'half-ignorant' in certain situations. The Inter Miami star lamented wasting time and now stresses the importance of education to his children.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi opened up about his regret of not learning English as a student, saying it makes him feel "half-ignorant" while interacting with prominent personalities worldwide.

Speaking on the Mexican podcast "Miro de Atras," Messi, who captains Argentina and currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), reflected on missed opportunities.

Quoting ESPN, the Argentina skipper said, "I regret many things. Not having learned English as a boy. I had the time to have at least studied English, and I did not do it. I deeply regret it."

"I experienced situations where I was with incredible and spectacular personalities to be able to talk and have a chat, and you feel half ignorant. I always thought: 'What an idiot, how I wasted my time," he added.

Messi said that when one is young, they do not realise it, but he tells his children "the importance of good education, to study and be prepared".

"I always tell my children to take advantage of it. They have a different situation from the one I had, although I never lacked anything," he added.

Reflections on Early Education

Messi arrived at Barcelona, forming a strong working relationship with FC Barcelona over the years to come, from his native city of Rosario at 13 years of age.

He recalled that the last year of his school in Argentina was a "disaster".

"It [my last year of school in Argentina] was a disaster. I knew that I was leaving for Barcelona. At Barcelona, I finished my high school with the other children who went to [FC Barcelona's youth academy] La Masia," he added.

Lessons from a Life in Football

Messi, who became an Inter Miami player in 2023 after spending two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, spoke of things his sport has taught him, such as teaching "values and forming lifelong bonds".

"I was able to do everything and reach the top [in football], but along the way, there are many experiences and lessons learned," said the football icon.

"It's true that football is a way of life. It teaches you a lot, it gives you a lot of values. It creates lifelong bonds. You get to know places," he added. (ANI)