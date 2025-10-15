Image Credit : Getty

Reports from PWInsider Elite suggest that Seth Rollins could be dealing with a serious shoulder or rotator cuff issue. Surgery has been mentioned as a possibility, which would force him to step away from in‑ring competition. WWE has not publicly addressed the situation, but with CM Punk already positioned as the number one contender, the timing of this injury raises questions about Rollins’ ability to continue as champion. If the injury sidelines him, relinquishing the title may be unavoidable.