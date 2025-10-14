3 Reasons Bron Breakker Turned On Seth Rollins And Took Control Of The Vision On WWE RAW
Bron Breakker’s shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins changed WWE RAW. Here are three possible reasons behind the move.
Rollins’ Words Undermined His Own Faction
On RAW, Seth Rollins opened the show alongside The Vision but made a bold claim that he had achieved greatness on his own and didn’t need Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed to succeed. That arrogance may have been the breaking point. By dismissing his teammates’ value, Rollins created resentment within the group. Breakker, unwilling to play second fiddle, may have decided it was time to step out of Rollins’ shadow and pursue the World Heavyweight Championship himself.
A Real-Life Injury May Have Forced WWE’s Hand
Speculation swirled after Crown Jewel that Rollins injured his hand during his title defense against Cody Rhodes. A viral Facebook photo even showed him wearing an arm sling, fueling the rumors. WWE’s creative team, led by Triple H, could have used Breakker’s betrayal as a storyline device to write Rollins off television. This would give The Visionary time to recover while keeping the faction relevant with Breakker stepping into the spotlight.
Paul Heyman’s Influence Behind The Scenes
The seeds of this betrayal may have been planted on SmackDown before Crown Jewel. Rollins ignored Paul Heyman’s strategy and rushed into an attack on Cody Rhodes, only to be taken out by a Cross Rhodes. Heyman was visibly frustrated, even stopping Bron and Bronson from helping Rollins before walking away. That moment hinted at a deeper rift. By ousting Rollins, Breakker and Reed may have been signaling that Heyman, not Rollins, was the true guiding force of The Vision.