Image Credit : X

The seeds of this betrayal may have been planted on SmackDown before Crown Jewel. Rollins ignored Paul Heyman’s strategy and rushed into an attack on Cody Rhodes, only to be taken out by a Cross Rhodes. Heyman was visibly frustrated, even stopping Bron and Bronson from helping Rollins before walking away. That moment hinted at a deeper rift. By ousting Rollins, Breakker and Reed may have been signaling that Heyman, not Rollins, was the true guiding force of The Vision.