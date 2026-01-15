4 Strong Reasons Roman Reigns Must Not Win The 2026 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns enters the 2026 Royal Rumble as a favorite, but his part‑time schedule, lengthy reign, and WWE’s need to elevate new stars make his victory problematic. The company has better options to headline WrestleMania with fresh faces.
He’s A Part‑Timer
Roman Reigns has worked a reduced schedule for six years, appearing only around major Premium Live Events. His sporadic returns have become predictable, whether due to storyline attacks or outside projects. WWE in 2026 has enough full‑time stars to carry championships, making a part‑timer winning the Rumble a poor choice.
Other Stars Deserve The Spotlight
The Royal Rumble traditionally highlights multiple favorites, and this year several names stand out. LA Knight is ready for a marquee push, Sami Zayn’s underdog story has been teased heavily, and Bron Breakker represents the future. AJ Styles could retire without a Rumble win, while Gunther has been built into a top heel. WWE has plenty of deserving options beyond Reigns.
His Four‑Year Title Run Was Enough
Reigns dominated WWE from 2020 to 2024, holding championships for four years. That reign even forced the reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship. He has already enjoyed multiple title victories, and his sporadic appearances in 2025 showed the drawbacks of relying on him. WWE should now focus on full‑time champions to keep momentum strong.
WrestleMania Main Events Need Fresh Faces
Roman Reigns has closed WrestleMania ten times, far more than most legends. Meanwhile, stars like CM Punk only recently got their first main event despite long careers. WWE risks stagnation if the same performer headlines year after year. To build future megastars, others must be given the chance to headline The Showcase of the Immortals. Planning beyond Reigns requires someone else winning the 2026 Royal Rumble.
