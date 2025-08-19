3 Shocking Secrets From John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Complicated Love Story
John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship had unique challenges. Here are three shocking secrets that shaped their high-profile romance.
Nikki Bella’s discomfort over John Cena’s movie role
Back in 2015, John Cena appeared in Trainwreck, sharing a steamy scene with actress Amy Schumer. Nikki Bella later revealed on Total Divas that watching the intimate scene made her uncomfortable. She jokingly admitted it gave her awkward visuals that stuck with her for too long.
The surprising contract Nikki Bella signed
During their relationship, Cena introduced unusual rules that became part of their dynamic. One major revelation came when Nikki signed a 75-page agreement before moving into his home. While it sounded strict, Nikki saw it as a step that actually strengthened their bond and Cena’s trust in her.
Different views on having children ended things
One of the main turning points in their relationship was their outlook on family. Cena openly believed his lifestyle would not allow him the time to raise children, while Nikki hoped to start a family. These opposing desires eventually led them to end their engagement on mutual and respectful terms.